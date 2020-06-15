Become a CAPA Member
15-Jun-2020 3:36 PM

New arrivals and departures Hall opens at New York LaGuardia Airport

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced (10-Jun-2020) the opening of the new arrivals and departures hall at New York LaGuardia Airport terminal B as part of the airport's ongoing USD8 billion transformation project. The 850,000sqft arrivals and departures hall is open to the public from 13-Jun-2020 and serves American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Air Canada. Features of the new facility include:

  • Four check in islands with 75 individual check in kiosks and a central oversize bag check in station;
  • Security screening at terminal B now includes three new technology systems to expedite screening while prioritising the safety of passengers. Checked baggage is screened using an AI based, robotic assisted convenience system;
  • New body screening and metal detecting equipment is user friendly, has larger screening areas that eliminate the need to raise arms overhead and features the most advanced imaging technology;
  • At the arrivals level, nine new large baggage carousels offer additional space for distancing at baggage pick up;
  • 17 new bathroom across the arrivals and departures Hall, featuring touch free entry, sinks and hand dryers, to create greater opportunity for distancing compared to the old central terminal building;
  • Concessions are centralised post security in a main commercial district of the new arrivals and departures Hall with 17 retail, food and beverage amenities. [more - original PR]

