25-Sep-2017 11:22 AM

PowdAir acquires equity shareholding in Backbone Aviation, confirms intent route expansion

PowdAir acquired (22-Sep-2017) equity shareholding in Danish air operator Backbone Aviation. Backbone Aviation has an EASA approved AOC, while PowdAir is scheduled to commence operations from 11-Dec-2017. PowdAir said Backbone "will now effectively be one of the new group companies", which will result in the group being able to expand its future route network to include Chambery and Innsbruck over the coming winter seasons. As previously reported by CAPA, PowdAir entered a partnership with Backbone Aviation to operate two 50 seat Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft on behalf of the carrier. [more - original PR]

