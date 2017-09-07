Loading
7-Sep-2017 7:34 AM

United Airlines increases A350 order to 45 aircraft

United Airlines updated (06-Sep-2017) and expanded its previous order for 35 A350-1000s to 45 A350-900 aircraft to replace older, less efficient aircraft and support future growth. The aircraft will be the first Airbus widebodies to join United's global fleet. CFO Andrew Levy stated: "For the past year, United has done a complete review to ensure that we have the right long-term fleet strategy, and it was clear that the A350 aligns with our replacement needs and our network". Rolls-Royce will provide additional Trent XWB engines to United, providing long-term TotalCare service support for all the engines. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

