Netherlands's Government, via its official website, announced (22-Dec-2021) its ban on flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, to the Netherlands, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, will be lifted from 23-Dec-2021. It notes these countries remain countries with a variant of concern, and are subject to an EU entry ban.