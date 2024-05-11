Loading
Neste to reach 1.5m tonnes of SAF production in 2024: SVP

Neste SVP renewable products Carrie Song, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "From our perspective we're definitely ramping up the production side. For 2024 our projection is that we'll reach 1.5 million tonnes of production from our refineries". Ms Song added: "We're really seeing this getting more critical in terms of the acceptance and adoption levels. We need support from a policy perspective... The importance is the awareness we drive, the understanding and appreciation that this is a problem we all need to play a big part [in addressing]".

