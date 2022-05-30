30-May-2022 10:33 AM
Neste and ITOCHU deliver SAF to Etihad in Japan
Neste and ITOCHU delivered (27-May-2022) Neste MY sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Etihad Airways at Tokyo Narita Airport on 27-May-2022, marking the first time SAF has been supplied to an overseas airline at an airport in Japan. Japan MLITT is targeting 10% SAF use by 2030. Neste is expanding its SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons p/a by the end of 2023, including up to one million tons of SAF production capacity in Neste's Singapore refinery via the Neste Singapore Expansion Project, which will start operations by the end of 1Q2023. [more - original PR]