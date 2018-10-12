Neste and Air BP to collaborate to support sustainable aviation fuel development

Neste and Air BP entered (11-Oct-2018) an agreement to explore opportunities to increase the supply and availability of sustainable aviation fuel for airline customers. Neste's knowledge and manufacturing solutions for producing and blending renewable jet fuel will be brought together with Air BP's customer relationships, expertise in developing efficient and effective supply chains and certification and product quality assurance capabilities. The partners intend to pursue complementary efforts to bring a co-branded sustainable aviation fuel to market at airports across Air BP's global network. [more - original PR]