Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Oct-2018 9:57 AM

Neste and Air BP to collaborate to support sustainable aviation fuel development

Neste and Air BP entered (11-Oct-2018) an agreement to explore opportunities to increase the supply and availability of sustainable aviation fuel for airline customers. Neste's knowledge and manufacturing solutions for producing and blending renewable jet fuel will be brought together with Air BP's customer relationships, expertise in developing efficient and effective supply chains and certification and product quality assurance capabilities. The partners intend to pursue complementary efforts to bring a co-branded sustainable aviation fuel to market at airports across Air BP's global network. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More