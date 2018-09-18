Nepal Airlines former MD appointed as executive chairman; CEO will not resign

Nepal Airlines CEO Sugat Kansakar, via its official Twitter account, noted (16-Sep-2018) executive changes at the carrier, tweeting: "An interesting twist in NAC management- former Managing Director Madan Kharel is appointed by Cabinet meeting of Sunday 16th Sept as Executive Chairman. But I have decided not to resign, and stay back as "CEO with no executive power"! I know there will be lots of eyebrows raised!".