27-Apr-2018 3:50 PM
NEDA board approves Bulacan Airport proposal and Clark Airport expansion PPP
Philippines' National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board approved (26-Apr-2018) the following airport projects:
- Unsolicited proposal for Bulacan International Airport: The project involves the construction, operation and maintenance of Bulacan International Airport at a 2500 hectare site in Bulacan. The project includes airport development (passenger terminal building with airside and landside facilities) and an 8.4km airport toll road. The airport is intended to be able to accommodate 100 million passengers p/a in its opening year. The unsolicited proposal has a project cost of PHP735.6 billion (USD14.2 billion). As previously reported by CAPA, the project was proposed by San Miguel Corporation;
- Clark International Airport expansion project operations and maintenance undertaking: The undertaking involves the competitive procurement of a technically qualified operator to undertake the necessary internal fit out and provision of the necessary equipment and systems to complete, commission, operate and maintain the new Clark Airport terminal. The project has an estimated capital expense of PHP5.61 billion (USD108 million) through a build, operate and transfer public private partnership (PPP) implementation model. [more - original PR]