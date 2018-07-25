NCAA declares 'zero tolerance' for delays and cancellations, outlines measures to address issues

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) expressed (24-Jul-2018) "zero tolerance" for delays and cancellations, stating: "Flight delays and cancellations will not be acceptable". The authority said airlines outlined challenges which cause delays and cancellations, including fuel supply issues, the need for improved airport infrastructure, "unruly" passengers and road traffic. NCAA and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) assured airlines that they intend to address the challenges and reported the following resolutions:

Airlines should be realistic in flight planning and schedules;

Airlines should always disseminate on time performance information to passengers;

Airlines must ensure they meet their commitments to passengers in the event of delays and cancellations;

NCAA and FAAN will liaise with Nigeria's Ministry of Transportation to replace fuel hydrants;

FAAN and airport operators and owners will ensure airport facilities, including lighting, carousels and cooling systems, are functional;

The Transport Ministry will liaise with the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company on fixing underground pipelines at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport ;

; FAAN should increase airport security to prevent "unlawful interference";

Airline representatives should be available to testify when cases of unruly passengers are referred to the Nigeria Police Force;

FAAN will ensure the lighting upgrade at Lagos Airport runway 18L/36R is expedited;

Airlines and airport operators should maintain constant communication;

Airlines should always request reimbursement of expenses incurred from third parties or service providers with whom they signed service level agreements;

FAAN will ensure CCTV cameras are always operational;

The input of airlines should be considered in the design and construction of airports "to avoid a repeat of the mistakes of the past";

Airlines should develop responsive crisis management systems and file their operation disruption manuals with NCAA;

Domestic airlines are encouraged to enter interline arrangements;

Requests from stakeholders and airlines for the 24 hour operations airports should be forwarded to FAAN. [more - original PR]