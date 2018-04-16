Nav Canada revenue up 3% in Q2FY2018

NAV CANADA reports (12-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for year ended 28-Feb-2018:

Three months ended 28-Feb-2018: Revenue**: CAD305 million (USD242.3 million), +3.0% year-on-year; Operating costs: CAD340 million (USD270.1 million), +3.7%;

Six months ended 28-Feb-2018: Revenue**: CAD652 million (USD518.8 million), +3.8% year-on-year; Operating costs: CAD680 million (USD541.1 million), +4.8%; Air traffic: +4.0%. [more - original PR]



*Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = CAD1.258741 for three months ended 28-Feb-2018

**Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = CAD1.256749 for six months ended 28-Feb-2018