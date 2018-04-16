Loading
16-Apr-2018 11:59 AM

Nav Canada revenue up 3% in Q2FY2018

NAV CANADA reports (12-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for year ended 28-Feb-2018:

  • Three months ended 28-Feb-2018:
    • Revenue**: CAD305 million (USD242.3 million), +3.0% year-on-year;
    • Operating costs: CAD340 million (USD270.1 million), +3.7%;
  • Six months ended 28-Feb-2018:
    • Revenue**: CAD652 million (USD518.8 million), +3.8% year-on-year;
    • Operating costs: CAD680 million (USD541.1 million), +4.8%;
    • Air traffic: +4.0%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = CAD1.258741 for three months ended 28-Feb-2018
**Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = CAD1.256749 for six months ended 28-Feb-2018

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More