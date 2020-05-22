Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-May-2020 9:47 AM

NAV CANADA releases proposal to increase service charges by 29.5%

NAV CANADA released (20-May-2020) a proposal to revise customer service charges, effective 01-Sep-2020. The proposal calls for increased service charges averaging 29.5% in base rates and includes a provision to defer fiscal 2021 cash impact of the increases to its customers, over a five year period. NAV CANADA CEO and president Neil Wilson stated: "All available alternatives, including further government assistance will continue to be explored and utilised in order to minimise or avoid the proposed rate increase". The proposal is now subject a 60 day consultation period. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More