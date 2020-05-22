NAV CANADA releases proposal to increase service charges by 29.5%

NAV CANADA released (20-May-2020) a proposal to revise customer service charges, effective 01-Sep-2020. The proposal calls for increased service charges averaging 29.5% in base rates and includes a provision to defer fiscal 2021 cash impact of the increases to its customers, over a five year period. NAV CANADA CEO and president Neil Wilson stated: "All available alternatives, including further government assistance will continue to be explored and utilised in order to minimise or avoid the proposed rate increase". The proposal is now subject a 60 day consultation period. [more - original PR]