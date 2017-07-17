NAV Canada revenue down 2% in Q3FY2017

NAV CANADA reported (17-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for year ended 31-May-2017:

Three months ended 31-May-2017:

Revenue: CAD332 million (USD246.4 millon), -1.5% year-on-year; Operating costs: CAD348 million (USD258.3 million), +9.1%;

Nine months ended 31-May-2017:

Revenue: CAD960 million (USD720.6 millon), -2.8% year-on-year; Operating costs: CAD997 million (USD748.4 million), +8.1%; Air traffic: +5.1%.



*Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = CAD1.347205 for three months ended 31-May-2017

**Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = CAD1.332227 for nine months ended 31-May-2017