Nauru Airlines CEO Brett Gebers, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the carrier is "slowly replacing" its Boeing 737-300 aircraft with 737-700 and 737-800 models. Mr Gebers said the 737-300s are becoming "too difficult to maintain", adding: "Supply chain is a huge problem when it comes to older aircraft as the parts aren't being made anymore".