NATS: Survey reveals public pressure growing on aviation industry to act on climate change

NATS reported (01-Oct-2020) its 2020 Aviation Index annual survey of passenger opinions and attitudes revealed a "major strengthening of opinion" on the environment, with 70% of people now demanding climate change action be the industry's top priority. This is an 18pp rise in just two years. NATS also reported evidence of a "growing belief this can only be achieved at the expense of passenger choice". The proportion of people who believe others should be discouraged from flying due to its environmental impact rose 10pp to 32%. Public support for airport expansion declined 18pp to 39%. [more - original PR]