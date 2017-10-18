NATS to roll out 'Hub and Spoke' electronic strip solution to five more UK airports

UK's NATS reported (17-Oct-2017) its transitioned Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport from paper to electronic flight strips earlier in 2017, following a 10 month programme using new 'Hub and Spoke' system architecture. All airports in the Hub and Spoke system are linked to a single set of data servers at NATS Swanwick Control Centre in Hampshire, which drives the screens in the operation rooms at the airports connected to it. This removes the need for every airport ATC tower to have its own locally installed servers and individual data links feeding the workstations at a specific site. The new system means that controller workload is reduced, bringing safety and capacity benefits as controllers have more time to handle more flights and monitor increased levels of traffic. Following the success at both Belfast airports, NATS will be introducing the system at five more airports soon – Bristol, Southampton, Farnborough, Cardiff and London City – with Farnborough next to go live by Dec-2017. [more - original PR]