NATS chairman confirms revision of investment plan to prioritise technology

NATS chairman Dr Paul Golby stated (Jul-2017) the company "controlled significantly more flights than we expected" in the first two years of the current regulatory period. Dr Golby confirmed NATS' investment plan has been revised, in order to prioritise technology and accelerate deployment of systems for the "UK's contribution to a Single European Sky". Dr Golby concluded: "This will provide more capacity to meet ever growing demand, particularly when combined with the essential and overdue modernisation of airspace that we expect to form part of the UK Government's aviation strategy". [more - original PR]