Nationale Airways Gabon receives licences, planning to launch domestic operations

Gabon's Agence Nationale de l'Aviation Civil announced (26-May-2020) the award of an operating licence and air carrier certificate to Nationale Airways Gabon on 18-May-2020. The airline is headquartered in Libreville and intends to commence operations with two Embraer EMB120 aircraft, configured with 30 seats. The airline plans to serve Port-Gentil, Franceville and Oyem. [more - original PR - French]