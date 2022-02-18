National Aviation Services acquires 13.2% stake in Menzies Aviation

National Aviation Services (NAS) announced (17-Feb-2022) the acquisition of approximately 13.2% of Menzies Aviation's share capital at a price of GBP6.05 per share. NAS CEO Hassan El-Houry said: "The acquisition of this significant stake demonstrates our seriousness and belief that a combination of Menzies and NAS offers a compelling opportunity to all stakeholders". In accordance with UK law, NAS has until 17:00 on 09-Mar-2022 to table a takeover offer. As previously reported by CAPA, Menzies recently rejected a GBP469 million takeover approach by NAS following consultation with Goldman Sachs. [more - original PR]