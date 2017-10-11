NATA: ATC privatisation legislation amounts to the 'airlinization of air traffic control'

National Air Transportation Association (NATA) president Martin H Hiller said (10-Oct-2017) H.R. 2997, the legislation proposed to privatise the US ATC system, amounted to the "airlinisation of air traffic control", with the proposed ATC corporation "completely funded by the airlines and in the eyes of the airlines, there is no difference between a 737 and a piston twin". Mr Hiller said the plan is a cost shifting by airlines that will eventually lead to the "death" of general aviation in the US. [more - original PR]