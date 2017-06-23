NATCA supports new AIRR Act, says the bill 'protects our workforce'

NATCA supported (22-Jun-2017) US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster's 21st Century Aviation Innovation, Reform, and Reauthorization (AIRR) Act. NATCA president Paul Rinaldi said the bill "fully aligns with NATCA's policies, practices, and core principles". Mr Rinaldi emphasised: "We made sure that we clearly understood how this bill would protect the National Airspace System and allow it to continue to grow, as well as how it would protect the men and women who are the backbone of the system. This bill protects our workforce - including pay, benefits, retirement, and collective bargaining rights". [more - original PR]