NATCA warns of potential FAA shut down

NATCA warned (27-Sep-2017) US FAA is at risk of a shut down, if a short term extension is not appropriated by 30-Sep-2017. NATCA stated all functions paid directly out of the Aviation Trust Fund "will be shut down and employees paid out of the Aviation Trust Fund will be furloughed". According to NATCA, if an authorisation extension has not yet been signed into law by 09-Oct-2017, non-excepted employees in other functions will be furloughed because the FAA will have exhausted all general fund appropriations. NATCA criticised Congress for continuing to "play political chicken with FAA reauthorisation legislation by fighting over issues that are unrelated to aviation and our National Airspace System". [more - original PR]