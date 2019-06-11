NATA releases UAM whitepaper, reviews regulations & standards

National Air Transportation Association (NATA) released (07-Jun-2019) a whitepaper titled "Urban Air Mobility: Considerations for Vertiport Operation." The whitepaper reviews the applicability of existing US urban air mobility (UAM) regulations and industry standards as well as some security and certification related considerations for Part 135 on demand air charter operators. National Air Transportation Association president Gary Dempsey stated: "This whitepaper illuminates the lack of specific regulations in areas that will give UAM companies a lot of opportunities to define how their operations can look in the future, including ground handling and passenger facilitation. Those unregulated areas also happen to be many of NATA members' key lines of business and expertise". Mt Dempsey continued: "NATA stands ready to work with the UAM industry to share our experiences and methods, as well as develop synergistic connections between UAM companies and our members". [more - original PR]