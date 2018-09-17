17-Sep-2018 10:48 AM
NATA announces appointment of new president
US National Air Transportation Association (NATA) announced (14-Sep-2018) the appointment of Gary Dempsey as NATA president, effective 01-Oct-2018. Mr Dempsey previously served as Jet Aviation VP of sales Americas. He has also served in various leadership roles at Gulfstream, General Dynamics, Raytheon and Beechcraft. Mr Dempsey has been on NATA's board of directors for six years and served as NATA board chair in 2014. [more - original PR]