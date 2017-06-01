1-Jun-2017 10:18 AM
Narita Airport and Airports Corporation of Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Narita International Airport Corporation and Airports Corporation of Vietnam signed (31-May-2017) a MoU to strengthen cooperative ties focusing on enhancing route network between Japan and Vietnam, undertake joint promotion activities to encourage tourism demand and share technical experience on airport operations. The partnership aims to pave way for development of joint programmes that will benefit and enhance traffic to both airport authorities. [more - original PR]