Nancy Pelosi: 'No standalone bill' for airlines without 'bigger bill'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated (08-Oct-2020) that while she is "happy to review" what a standalone bill for airlines would look like as "part of a bigger bill", there is "no standalone bill". She noted: "I have been very open to having a standalone bill for the airlines or part of a bigger bill. But there is no standalone bill without a bigger bill". She concluded by expressing willingness to "continue the conversation" with the White House as regards the stimulus bill, adding: "We've made some progress. We're exchanging language". [more - original PR]