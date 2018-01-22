Loading
22-Jan-2018 4:27 PM

Nagoya Chubu Centrair Airport reports sixth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport reported (19-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 877,872, +4.7% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 448,372, +1.9%;
      • International: 429,500, +7.8%;
    • Cargo: 18,286 tonnes, +12.7%;
      • Domestic: 2247 tonnes, -5.9%;
      • International: 16,039 tonnes, +15.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 8260, +0.5%;
      • Domestic: 5084, stable;
      • International: 3176, +1.3%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 11.5 million, +6.6%;
      • Domestic: 5.9 million, +4.9%;
      • International: 5.5 million, +6.3%;
    • Cargo: 200,514 tonnes, +7.2%;
      • Domestic: 23,904 tonnes, +1.5%;
      • International: 176,610 tonnes, +8.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 101,295, -0.4%;
      • Domestic: 61,763, -0.4%;
      • International: 39,532, -0.5%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Nagoya Chubu Centrair Airport reported passenger numbers increased 6.6% in 2017, marking the sixth consecutive year of passenger growth for the airport. [more - original PR - Japanese]

