Nagoya Chubu Centrair Airport reports sixth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport reported (19-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 877,872, +4.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 448,372, +1.9%;
- International: 429,500, +7.8%;
- Cargo: 18,286 tonnes, +12.7%;
- Domestic: 2247 tonnes, -5.9%;
- International: 16,039 tonnes, +15.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 8260, +0.5%;
- Domestic: 5084, stable;
- International: 3176, +1.3%;
- Passengers: 877,872, +4.7% year-on-year;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 11.5 million, +6.6%;
- Domestic: 5.9 million, +4.9%;
- International: 5.5 million, +6.3%;
- Cargo: 200,514 tonnes, +7.2%;
- Domestic: 23,904 tonnes, +1.5%;
- International: 176,610 tonnes, +8.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 101,295, -0.4%;
- Domestic: 61,763, -0.4%;
- International: 39,532, -0.5%.
- Passengers: 11.5 million, +6.6%;
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Nagoya Chubu Centrair Airport reported passenger numbers increased 6.6% in 2017, marking the sixth consecutive year of passenger growth for the airport. [more - original PR - Japanese]