NACC CEO: 2020 the 'single worst year in the history of commercial aviation'

National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) reported (26-Nov-2020) passenger numbers fell 86.8% in Sep-2020, according to Statistics Canada. NACC president and CEO Mike McNaney stated: "As the government's own analysis shows, this has been the single worst year in the history of commercial aviation and 2021 is filled with tremendous uncertainty... The government must move quickly in the upcoming Economic Statement with concrete measures to support the sector and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that are impacted by aviation in every region of the country". Mr McNaney called attention to other governments that ave provided sectoral support for airlines and sought to reduce quarantine measures, adding: "Countries around the world have demonstrated a clear path for ensuring a strong aviation sector exists to support the broader economic recovery. Canada now needs to take similar action immediately". [more - original PR]