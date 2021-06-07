7-Jun-2021 5:14 AM
NACC and A4A call on Canadian Govt to provide clear plan for resumption of Canada-US travel
National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) and Airlines for America (A4A) submitted (04-Jun-2021) a letter to Canada's ministers requesting a clear plan for the restart of the Canada-US aviation market, including exempting fully vaccinated passengers from quarantine. The letter stated as vaccination rates increase, the government should "engage immediately" with airlines to deliver a clear roadmap and timeline to reopen the air border. [more - original PR]