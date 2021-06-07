Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Jun-2021 5:14 AM

NACC and A4A call on Canadian Govt to provide clear plan for resumption of Canada-US travel

National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) and Airlines for America (A4A) submitted (04-Jun-2021) a letter to Canada's ministers requesting a clear plan for the restart of the Canada-US aviation market, including exempting fully vaccinated passengers from quarantine. The letter stated as vaccination rates increase, the government should "engage immediately" with airlines to deliver a clear roadmap and timeline to reopen the air border. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More