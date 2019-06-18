NAC signs firm order for 35 ATR -600 series aircraft, takes options/rights for another 70

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) and ATR signed (18-Jun-2019) a LoI at the 2019 Paris Air Show for 35 firm ATR -600 series turboprop aircraft, with options for a further 35 and purchase rights for another 35. The deal is valued at more than USD2 billion at list prices if all options and rights are exercised. Details include:

Deliveries of the initial 35 aircraft will begin in 2020 and run up to 2025, with the delivery schedule "optimised to ensure that market demand is best satisfied over the five.year period";

NAC stated the order is a strategic move to "shape the future with the most eco-responsible and efficient regional aircraft".

NAC chairman Martin Møller said: "Aviation is moving towards a sustainable future and with this 100+ aircraft deal, we are making a strategic decision to ensure that airlines can lease and operate the most modern and eco-responsible regional aircraft available in the market". [more - original PR]