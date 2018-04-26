NAA to expand Tokyo Narita Airport T3 to accommodate increasing LCC traffic

Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA) announced (26-Apr-2018) plans to expand and improve Tokyo Narita Airport terminal 3, the airport's dedicated LCC terminal, by Mar-2022, with the aim of easing congestion and accommodating increasing LCC traffic (Kyodo News/Nikkei/Traicy, 26-Apr-2018). NAA plans to approximately double the surface area of the 66,000sqm facility and increase its throughput capacity from 7.5 million to 15 million passengers p/a. NAA president Makoto Natsume noted LCCs have generated more passenger demand than initially forecast at Narita, adding "We want to contribute to the growth". The airport operator plans to relocate Narita's cargo terminal 5 to facilitate the LCCT expansion project. [more - original PR - Japanese]