8-Nov-2019 10:12 AM

NAA aims to complete Tokyo Narita Airport third runway development project by Mar-2029

Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA) confirmed (07-Nov-2019) it applied to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for approval to develop a third 3500m runway at Tokyo Narita Airport and extend runway B from 2500m to 3500m. NAA also plans to develop a 7471m taxiway at Narita. The project is aimed at increasing the number of slots available at Narita from 300,000 to 500,000 slots p/a and is expected to be completed by 31-Mar-2029. [more - original PR - Japanese]

