12-Oct-2023 12:42 PM

MYAirline suspends operations until further notice

MYAirline announced (12-Oct-2023) the suspension of its operations, effective immediately until further notice. The LCC stated the decision was made due to "significant financial pressures", pending a shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the company. The carrier stated: "We have worked tirelessly to explore various partnership and capital raising options to prevent this suspension". It added: "Unfortunately, the constraints of time have left us with no alternative but to take this decision". [more - original PR]

