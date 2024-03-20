MVA and CPA meet 15 airlines at Routes Asia to discuss services to the Marianas
Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) and Northern Mariana Islands Commonwealth Ports Authority (CPA) announced (18-Mar-2024) MVA and CPA "met with 15 airlines at aviation route development forum 2024 Routes Asia Show to discuss the potential of new air service to The Marianas" in Feb-2024. The airlines comprised STARLUX Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines, Japan Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Philippine Airlines, HK Express, Jetstar Group, China Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Juneyao Air, Scoot, Virgin Australia and AirAsia Group. MVA MD Christopher A Concepcion stated: "Our primary objective at Routes Asia was to engage with airline officials in the AsiaPacific region to explore opportunities for new air services, with the overall goal to increase airlift to The Marianas", adding: "Basically, to let them know who we are and what we have to offer as a destination and airport". [more - original PR]