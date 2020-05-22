Become a CAPA Member
22-May-2020

Muscat Seeb International Airport handles 3.2m pax in three months ended Mar-2020

Oman's National Centre for Statistics and Information reported (21-May-2020) the following traffic highlights for Muscat Seeb International Airport:

  • Three months ended Mar-2020:
    • Passengers: 3.2 million, -20.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 237,206, -14.7%;
      • International: 3.0 million, -20.4%;
    • Aircraft movements: 24.499, -14.9%;

