22-May-2020 3:54 PM
Muscat Seeb International Airport handles 3.2m pax in three months ended Mar-2020
Oman's National Centre for Statistics and Information reported (21-May-2020) the following traffic highlights for Muscat Seeb International Airport:
- Three months ended Mar-2020:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, -20.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 237,206, -14.7%;
- International: 3.0 million, -20.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 24.499, -14.9%;
- Domestic: 2182, -10.6%;
- International: 22,317, -15.3%. [more - original PR]
