Munich Airport working to faciltiate A380 equipment ahead of arrival of Lufthansa equipment

Munich Airport confirmed (27-Feb-2018) it is adapting infrastructure at T2 and the T2 satellite building, to facilitate Lufthansa's plans to base five A380s at the airport from 25-Mar-2018. A380 equipment at Munich can be handled at one parking position at T2 and one position at the satellite terminal. Two new positions are being developed at the satellite building. Munich Airport confirmed plans to invest in additional aerobridges and implement measures to reduce wait times at passenger control in light of planned A380 operations. [more - original PR - German]