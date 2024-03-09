Munich Airport International MD: Airports need to be more supportive of ACI

Munich Airport International MD Lorenzo Di Loreto, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024, stated (08-Mar-2024) airports realised during COVID-19 that 'ACI was not sufficiently strong to talk on behalf of all airports". Mr Di Loreto said: "This is something that eventually we airports need to strengthen… if we want to be ready for the next shock… It is about having someone who can talk and negotiate on our behalf". He added: "We need to be more supportive of ACI, so it can have the same weight as IATA".