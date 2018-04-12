Loading
Munich Airport CEO: Third runway construction 'still a key expansion project'

Munich Airport president and CEO Dr Michael Kerkloh reported (11-Apr-2018) construction of a third runway is "naturally still a key expansion project for us", with the airport awaiting final approval from shareholders to proceed with the project. Dr Kerkloh noted  expansion of terminal 1 is also envisaged, adding a central pier on the apron side, with docking space for up to 12 aircraft and additional surface area of 90,000sqm for additional gates, lounges, F&B and retail units and central passport and security checkpoints for non Schengen traffic. Structural work is envisaged to start in 2020 and enter into service by summer 2023. [more - original PR]

