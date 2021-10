Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reopened (16-Oct-2021) and resumed operations at terminal 1 on 13-Oct-2021, following the temporary closure of T1 since Apr-2021 due to the impact of coronavirus. The terminal is recording services to 20 domestic destinations initially upon reopening and will gradually expand to 36 domestic destinations by 31-Oct-2021. [more - original PR]