Mumbai Airport receives shipments of oxygen concentrators from Singapore

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport facilitated (28-Apr-2021) the arrival of 256 oxygen concentrators from Singapore on 27/28-Apr-2021, transported by Singapore Airlines. Mumbai completed the entire process of unloading the shipments of oxygen concentrators within 15 minutes, leveraging its well defined process for the rapid turnaround of essential medical goods and transshipment movements. [more - original PR]