9-Sep-2020 11:44 AM

Mumbai Airport introduces contactless check in solution

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport introduced (08-Sep-2020) SITA's touchless technology solution, enabling passengers to use the airport's self service check in and baggage drop off kiosks with minimal contact with surfaces by scanning a QR code on the kiosk and completing the check in and baggage tag print off process on their smartphone devices. Mumbai is the first airport in India to offer contactless check in for passengers. [more - original PR]

