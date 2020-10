Mumbai Airport extends rapid COVID-19 test facility for all departing passengers

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport confirmed (17-Oct-2020) it extended the availability of its express COVID-19 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test facility for all departing passengers on 15-Oct-2020. The facility is also available for non-passenger visitors. The facility was initially launched for arriving international transit passengers on 06-Sep-2020. The airport reported 3340 passengers have used the test facility. [more - original PR]