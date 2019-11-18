Mubadala merges MRO and Capital businesses to launch Sanad

Mubadala merged (17-Nov-2019) its MRO and Capital businesses to launch Sanad, a new company designed to foster Abu Dhabi's long term growth in the global aerospace and industrial services sectors. Sanad will integrate Sanad Aerotech, the specialist aircraft engine MRO business; Sanad Powertech, the energy and industrial MRO service provider and Sanad Capital, a dedicated leasing partner for the global aerospace industry. Mubadala Aerospace head Badr Al-Olama stated by "providing holistic services in aviation and industrial MRO, engine financing and leasing, Sanad will play a key role in promoting Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub". [more - original PR]