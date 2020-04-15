Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2020 8:10 AM

MTU Aero Engines plans gradual restart of operations from late Apr-2020

MTU Aero Engines announced (14-Apr-2020) it is planning a gradual restart of operations at its German sites from 20-Apr-2020, following a three-week suspension of operations due to COVID-19. Around 20% of staff will begin work in the week commencing 20-Apr-2020, with volume gradually rising in the following weeks. The restart at MTU Maintenance's facilities in Hannover and Berlin will commence on 27-Apr-2020. Capacities will be increased according to demand and the situation in the supply chain, with measures to be implemented to protect employees' health. Capacity adjustment measures, which may include short-time working, are still being examined. Short-time working staff will receive salary from MTU proportionate to the number of hours worked. [more - original PR]

