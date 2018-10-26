Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Oct-2018 1:14 PM

MTU Aero Engines net profit nears EUR120m in 3Q2018, boosted by MRO

MTU Aero Engines reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Revenues: EUR1170 million, +27% year-on-year;
    • OEM business: EUR569.1 million, +41%;
      • Commercial engine: 464.8 million, +55%;
    • Commercial maintenance: EUR731.2 million, +34%;
  • Adjusted EBIT: EUR174.3 million, +21%;
    • OEM business: EUR111.8 million, +11%;
    • Commercial maintenance: EUR62.4 million, +45%;
  • Net profit: EUR118.3 million, +31%;
  • Research and development: EUR48.5 million, -6%;
  • Total assets: EUR6920 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR61.2 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR4881 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More