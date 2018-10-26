26-Oct-2018 1:14 PM
MTU Aero Engines net profit nears EUR120m in 3Q2018, boosted by MRO
MTU Aero Engines reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Revenues: EUR1170 million, +27% year-on-year;
- OEM business: EUR569.1 million, +41%;
- Commercial engine: 464.8 million, +55%;
- Commercial maintenance: EUR731.2 million, +34%;
- OEM business: EUR569.1 million, +41%;
- Adjusted EBIT: EUR174.3 million, +21%;
- OEM business: EUR111.8 million, +11%;
- Commercial maintenance: EUR62.4 million, +45%;
- Net profit: EUR118.3 million, +31%;
- Research and development: EUR48.5 million, -6%;
- Total assets: EUR6920 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR61.2 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR4881 million. [more - original PR]