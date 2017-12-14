Loading
14-Dec-2017 10:05 AM

MTU Aero Engines forecasts very strong commercial OEM revenue growth in 2018

MTU Aero Engines forecast (12-Dec-2017) its commercial commercial OEM business is "likely to achieve the strongest growth" in 2018, with a predicted 30% increase in revenue. The company stated revenue at its commercial maintenance business is expected to grow at a "high teens" percentage, while spare parts sales are expected to increase by a "mid-single-digit" percentage. MTU expects the "unprecedented growth" of the Pratt & Whitney 'Geared Turbofan' engine programmes to reach a peak in 2018, at the beginning of the company's 2018-2025 consolidation phase. Revenues in the military engine business are forecast to remain at the same level as in 2017. MTU Aero Engines AG CEO Reiner Winkler said: "This makes 2018 a transition year with a moderate increase in adjusted EBIT and a growing cash conversion rate." [more - original PR]

