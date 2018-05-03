MTU Aero Engines confirms 2018 targets after strong 1Q2018

MTU Aero Engines CEO Reiner Winkler reported (03-May-2018) the company achieved a "good start" to 2018 and results for the period "show that we are well on the way to achieving our year end targets, which we confirm today." Forecast highlights include:

Strongest increase is expected in the commercial series production business, with organic growth of around 30%. MTU also expects to see growth in its commercial MRO and spare parts business;

Revenues in the commercial maintenance business, expressed in USD, are forecast to increase by a percentage in the high teens and revenues from spare parts by a mid single digit percentage;

Revenues from the military engine business are expected to remain on the same level as in 2017;

MTU foresees moderate growth in earnings, despite the massive increase in low yield series production activities (2017: EUR576.4 million);

Group net income is expected to increase in line with EBIT adjusted (2017: EUR407.7 million);

Cash conversion rate (ratio between free cash flow and net income adjusted) is projected to be slightly higher in 2018 than the 37% in 2017, with growth in the low to mid double digit percentage range. [more - original PR]