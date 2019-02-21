21-Feb-2019 8:17 AM
MTU Aero Engines: Commercial engine production to lead revenue growth for 2019
MTU Aero Engines released (20-Feb-2019) the following forecast for 2019:
- Revenues of around EUR4.7 billion, with business growth across all units.
- Commercial engine series production business is forecast to become the fastest growing segment with an organic revenue increase in the "low teens" percentage range;
- Spare parts revenue growth is forecast in the "mid- to high-single-digit percentage range;
- Military engine business expected to grow by 10%;
- Commercial maintenance business is forecast for a "high-single-digit percentage range" organic growth rate;
- Adjusted EBIT margin: 15.5% (2018: 14.7%);
- Adjusted operating profit and net income are "expected to increase in equal measure" (Adjusted EBIT, 2018: EUR671.4 million, adjusted net income, 2018: EUR479.1 million);
- Cash conversion rate (ratio between free cash flow and net income adjusted) at 50% to 60% (2018: 42%).