21-Feb-2019 8:17 AM

MTU Aero Engines: Commercial engine production to lead revenue growth for 2019

MTU Aero Engines released (20-Feb-2019) the following forecast for 2019:

  • Revenues of around EUR4.7 billion, with business growth across all units.
    • Commercial engine series production business is forecast to become the fastest growing segment with an organic revenue increase in the "low teens" percentage range;
    • Spare parts revenue growth is forecast in the "mid- to high-single-digit percentage range;
    • Military engine business  expected to grow by 10%;
    • Commercial maintenance business is forecast for a "high-single-digit percentage range" organic growth rate;
  • Adjusted EBIT margin: 15.5% (2018: 14.7%);
  • Adjusted operating profit and net income are "expected to increase in equal measure" (Adjusted EBIT, 2018: EUR671.4 million, adjusted net income, 2018: EUR479.1 million);
  • Cash conversion rate (ratio between free cash flow and net income adjusted) at 50% to 60% (2018: 42%). [more - original PR]

