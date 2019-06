MTU Aero Engines booked (20-Jun-2019) orders and contracts worth more than USD1.3 billion at the 2019 Paris Air Show Around 95% of the intake volume related to the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G family of geared turbofan (GTF) engines. There was also a commitment for the GEnx widebody aircraft engine, in which MTU also has a stake. [more - original PR]