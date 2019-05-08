MTU Aero Engines announces plans to establish new repair facility in Serbia by 2022

MTU Aero Engines and Serbia's Government signed (07-May-2019) a MoU with regard to the company's intention to set up a new industrial site in Serbia. a decision regarding a specific location has not yet been made, but the site will most likely be located in the Belgrade region. The Serbian Government strongly supports the new venture, which will see MTU expand its current network with a dedicated parts repair facility. After a selection process covering sites across Europe, MTU decided in favour of Serbia. MTU performs around 1.9 million repair hours p/a at its existing facilities. An additional facility is expected to add approximately 400,000 annual repair hours. The new site will be a 100% subsidiary of MTU and is expected to be operational over the course of 2022. MTU Aero Engines chief program officer Michael Schreyögg said: "The commercial MRO business is increasing continuously and the new repair facility will be a key component of our growth strategy". [more - original PR]